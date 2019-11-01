Man found fatally shot in head in Brooklyn: police

Scene after police say a man was found fatally shot in the head in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Citizen App)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — The NYPD is investigating after a man was found shot to death on a Brooklyn street Thursday night, authorities said.

According to officials, around 9 p.m., officers responding to a 911 call of a man shot found the man unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, near the corner of Eldert Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

EMS took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Naim Moore of Brooklyn, the NYPD said early Friday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

