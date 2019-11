HARLEM, Manhattan — A man has died nearly three weeks after he was shot in Harlem.

Police responded to a call of a man shot on Oct.12 in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 122nd Street.

Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Tamel Dixon, of the Bronx, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 31, police said.

No arrests have been made.