Man charged with attempted murder in Bronx pipe attacks: police

THE BRONX — A man has been arrested in connection with two pipe attacks in the Bronx over the past couple of weeks, police said.

Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Manuel Jimenez and charged him with attempted murder and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Update – 40 Squad with the help of the public has identified and apprehended the person wanted for this attack. A 25 year old male is in custody and charges are pending. @BronxDAClark @NYPDTips #Bronx pic.twitter.com/cJUB3a78gY — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 1, 2019

A man is accused of attacking a 13-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman in the Bronx in separate attacks, police said Thursday.

On Oct. 18, the man covered the teenage victim’s eyes and then slammed the boy into the ground near Willis Avenue and East 144th Street, officials said. The victim was not seriously injured.

A 58-year-old woman suffered a broken arm in the next attack, police said. The man approached from behind and hit the woman with a metal pipe on Saturday near Walton Avenue and East 144th Street.