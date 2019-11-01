LI Boy Scout master arrested for sex abuse of 12-year-old: police

NORTH BELLMORE, L.I. — Nassau County Special Victims Squad detectives arrested a North Bellmore man in connection with accusations of sexual contact against a child on multiple occasions.

Jonathan Spohrer (Nassau County PD)

Jonathan Spohrer, 26, allegedly committed these acts of abuse while serving as assistant scout master for a chapter of the Boy Scouts of America. He is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy on multiple occasions and in multiple locations from January through November 2018. The incidents took place during Boy Scout-sanctioned retreats and meetings in Huntington, Putnam Valley and Bellmore.

Police arrested Spohrer on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at his residence following an extensive investigation.

He is charged with second degree sexual contact against a child.

