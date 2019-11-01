Japanese theme park opening Godzilla experience in 2020

JAPAN – If Godzilla movies aren’t scary enough for you, head to Japan next year and you can get eaten by the fearsome lizard himself.

The Nijigen no Mori theme park on Awaji Island in Hyogo prefecture will debut a Godzilla-themed area in 2020, complete with a massive lizard measuring 20 meters (65 feet) high, 25 meters (82 feet) wide and 55 meters (180 feet) long — the exact size of the one in the movies.

That means that that Nijigen no Mori will be the first place to have a permanent, full-size replica of the famed movie monster.

“Godzilla Interception Operation” will feature several activities, including a zipline that will feed you right into the monster’s mouth and a shooting game where, presumably, you’re aiming at Godzilla himself.

The activities are called “missions,” and visitors will be asked for their help in capturing or defeating Godzilla. And, of course, there will be a gift shop.

As for the location, it was very intentional.

“The legendary figure of Godzilla was first confirmed at the beginning of the Meiji era when a typhoon hit Awaji Island,” reads a blog post on the theme park’s website. “Godzilla, who appeared with the high waves, roamed the island, causing tremendous damage.”

The first Godzilla movie was introduced to the US in 1954, inspiring multiple remakes that all rely on the thrill of watching an enormous lizard wreak devastation on human landscapes.

In addition to becoming the home — er, containment area — of the world’s deadliest giant lizard, Nijigen no Mori also has rides and exhibits based on Japanese anime and cartoon characters like Crayon Shinchan.

Regular updates on the Godzilla Interception Operation will be posted on the themed area’s Japanese-language Twitter account.

Awaji Island is in the Bay of Osaka, close to Kobe and Naruto.

Godzilla fans in visiting Japan can also visit Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood, where Hotel Gracery’s 12-meter (39-foot) replica Godzilla head spits “fire” at visitors throughout the day.

Guests at the hotel can request a stay in one of the themed rooms, with perfect views (and photo ops) of the lizard head on the eighth floor.

Next year will also mark the release of the latest Godzilla flick, Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be in English and star Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler.

Nijigen no Mori, 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji-shi, Hyogo, Japan, +81 0799 64 7061