Capital One ‘technical issue’ prevents customers from accessing accounts

NEW YORK — Capital One is working to restore all their services after experiencing a “technical issue” that is impacting customer money movement.

The bank tweeted that they are working to resolve the issue, which is impacting direct deposits and the ability for customers to access their accounts.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Not only does the system-wide problem come on the first of the month, it also happens to be a Friday — which is payday for many.

Customers have since replied to the company’s tweet, complaining about the lack of customer service assistance and have asked if there will be some sort of compensation for the inconvenience.

PIX11 has received calls and emails from several Capital One customers complaining about the issue. There have been over 2,000 reported issues, according to downdetector.com.

This isn’t the first time Capital One has been under the spotlight this year. In July, the bank announced that a hacker gained access to more than 100 million customers’ accounts and credit card applications. The breach affected around 100 million people in the United States and about 6 million people in Canada.