ORINDA, Calif. — Authorities in California are investigating a “multiple shooting” early Friday.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are working with the Orinda Police Department on a “multiple shooting” in Orinda.

Investigation remains ongoing, and no further information was disclosed.

Orinda is a city in Contra Costa County and is located about 10 miles northeast of Oakland.