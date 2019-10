Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — It's only Halloween, but we're already thinking about Christmas! The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is now open for the holiday season.

The Winter Village is Manhattan's winter wonderland is home to New York City's only free-admission ice skating rink and also has the Holiday Shops as well as a bar and food hall, The Lodge by Urbanspace.

