Westchester mom gets 25 to life in killing of daughter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A suburban New York woman who admitted to killing her 2½-year-old daughter and stabbing two police officers as they tried to help the child has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Cynthia Arce was sentenced on Thursday in Westchester County Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault.

Gabriella Boyd was found unresponsive at her home in Mamaroneck in April 2018. Officers had gone to the home to enforce a court order to turn the child over to her father, but they were thwarted.

The officers returned the next day and were wounded by Arce, who was then shot after a stun gun failed to stop her.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Boyd’s father said Arce did not deserve to be called a mother.