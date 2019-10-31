TSA finds pistol fashioned into toilet paper holder in carry-on bag

NEWARK, N.J. — There are just some things you can’t roll through an airport security checkpoint with, and even if it doesn’t fire, a gun is one of them.

According to a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, a traveler at Newark Airport had a replica revolver that’d been converted into a toilet paper roller in his carry-on bag.

“TSA does not permit travelers to bring real or replica firearms through a checkpoint,” the spokesperson said. “However, it would have been ideal to pack this pistol in a checked bag. Unsure if an item can go in a carry-on bag, a checked bag, either or neither? Send TSA your question via Twitter at @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger. Or use the handy ‘What Can I Bring’ feature on the TSA website.“