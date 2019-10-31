Teen arrested after 16-year-old girl shot outside Queens school: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A teenage boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet outside her Queens school Monday, police announced Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified by police, was arrested with two other boys, ages 16 and 17, for shots fired in a separate incident about an hour before the shooting that injured the girl, Dermot F. Shea, Chief of Police said in a tweet late Wednesday night.

The arrest comes just two days after the NYPD released surveillance footage of three males wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

At the time, police said the three in the footage were at the scene outside New Dawn Charger School, near 89th Avenue and 161st Street in Jamaica, just before 4 p.m. when a fight broke out.

Moments later shots rang out and the teen girl, an innocent bystander, was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet, cops said.

Two law enforcement sources tell PIX11 the intended target in Monday's shooting was a teenage boy. Those sources said that teen was also the intended target in Saturday's fatal, stray-bullet shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on a basketball court.

Authorities believe the intended target in both shootings might have been at both scenes, however that is still not confirmed.

The 16-year-old male is facing charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Police said there's been a spike in shootings in Queens South, up 67% in the past month.