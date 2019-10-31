Queens teen with stray bullet lodged in shoulder says she ‘had an angel guarding’ her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens – A bullet is lodged in a Queens teen's shoulder, just two inches away from her heart and though she's in a lot of pain, she feels lucky to be alive.

Ashley Armoogan, 16, was hit by a stray bullet during school dismissal on Monday. A return to school is the furthest thing from her mind.

"It just hurts a lot, I can barely even move my arm," she said.

The bullet in her shoulder is too close to a major artery for doctors to remove it.

"I'm scared it's going to move, going to affect something else," the teen said.

Still, she feels lucky.

"I had an angel guarding me," Armoogan said.

She didn't realize she'd been shot at first when gunfire erupted outside New Dawn Charter School. It wasn't until she went to move her falling jacket that she realized she'd been hit.

"I looked at my hand. I saw blood. Then I looked at my shoulder and I just saw the bullet and I started screaming," she said.

The shooting and the deadly Queens shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on Saturday both involved rival teen gangs, police said.

"Kids just think these things are funny and it's not. It's not a game," Armoogan said. "It's playing with people's lives."

A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder for the shooting that injured Armoogan. Two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were also arrested for a shooting on a city bus an hour beforehand,NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. They all have multiple recent arrests for offenses, including robbery and gun possessions

Armoogan is thinking about Griffin's family as she recovers. Her family will be at Griffin's funeral

"I feel very sad for his family because I feel like he didn't deserve that," she said.