NYPD investigating 3rd teen shot this week

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx — It was a packed sidewalk filled with children out trick-or-treating at Jerome Avenue and East 196th street when police say several shots rang out just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The bullet holes were visible in the laundromat’s and pizzeria’s windows and the surveillance video shows three people running in all directions when those shots were fired.

“We heard gunshots,” Javier Romero, an eyewitness, told PIX11 News.

“As soon as we looked away, we saw a guy with a red hoodie running away,” said Sien MeKonen, another eyewitness. “I don’t know if he was running just because he heard the gunshots,” he added.

The 14-year-old was shot in the leg and rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police say he is a known gang member who is being uncooperative.

“He’s part of a gang. He actually got arrested some months ago for weapons possession, Fernando Cabrera, a NYC Council Member, told PIX11 News. “It looks like some form of retaliation,” he added.

This is the third shooting in less than a week of someone under 16.

Aamir Griffin, 14, lost his life on a Jamaica, Queens basketball court Saturday, killed by a bullet intended for someone else.

And then two days later, 16-year-old Ashley Armagoon, also an innocent bystander, was shot in the shoulder outside of her nearby school.

The bullet still lodged in her left shoulder, too close to a major artery to remove.

Both shootings said to be the result of rival teen gangs and it is possible the same gun was used. “Kids think this is a joke and they are playing with peoples lives,” Armagoon told PIX11. “An angel is watching over me, 2 inches next to my heart so thankful,” she added.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder in Ashley’s shooting. They are still hunting for the gunman in the Griffin shooting and now this one in the Brinx.