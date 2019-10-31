NYPD discusses security measures ahead of NYC Marathon

NEW YORK — As preparations continue for the 49th TCS New York City Marathon, the NYPD announced safety and security measures ahead of Sunday’s event.

The marathon sponsored by TCS is one for the most famous and largest races in the world that attracts runners from all over the globe.

The NYPD and security are prepared to watch over 50,000 runners as well as millions of spectators within a 26.2-mile stretch across the five boroughs.

There is no specific, credible threat to the marathon or New York City, according to NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill, but the NYPD is prepared and ensures an atmosphere of “community, peace and fun.”

About 1,000 uniformed and plain-clothed police officers will be stationed across the city, and about 500 blocker cars and 100 sand cars will be deployed and stationed to prevent vehicular traffic away from runners and spectators. K-9 units that are highly trained in explosive detection will also be present.

Weather permitting, the NYPD will also deploy aviation helicopters and drones. For anyone who owns a drone, police are cautioning them to leave at home.

Spectators and anyone in the city who sees or hears anything that doesn’t feel right is asked to flag a police officer or call 911. You can also call 1-888-NYC-SAFE (1-888-692-7233).