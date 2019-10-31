Man wanted for menacing woman inside post office: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A man is wanted for a robbery that occurred in a Foxhurst post office.

The report came in on October 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the post office on Southern Blvd. A 43-year-old wan entered a women's locker room at the location when she encountered the unidentified man. He proceeded to menace her with an unknown sharp object before a struggle ensued.

The man subsequently fled in an unknown direction wearing a United States Postal Service winter coat. The victim suffered no injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.