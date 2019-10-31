Man slams teen to the ground, attacks woman with metal pipe in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man attacked a 13-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman in the Bronx in separate attacks, police said Thursday.

Police say this man attacked a woman with a pipe and slammed a teen into the ground in the Bronx. (NYPD)

On Oct. 18, the man covered the teenage victim’s eyes and then slammed the boy into the ground near Willis Avenue and East 144th Street, officials said. The victim was not seriously injured.

A 58-year-old woman suffered a broken arm in the next attack, police said. The man approached from behind and hit the woman with a metal pipe on Saturday near Walton Avenue and East 144th Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

 

