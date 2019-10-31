Man caught on video groping teen girl walking with family in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say touched a teenage girl inappropriately as she walked by him with her family in Brooklyn earlier in October.

According to authorities, back on Sunday, Oct. 20, the 14-year-old girl was walking with family around 2 a.m., on Fifth Avenue near 54th Street, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

As the girl and the unidentified man walked by each other, surveillance video shows the man reach back and grab her buttocks, police said.

The man fled the scene and there were no injuries reported, according to officials.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance video of the incident and describe the man as standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs., and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark-colored jeans, a black jacket, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).