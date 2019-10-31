Man allegedly kidnaps woman, sexually assaults her in New Jersey cemetery

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — A North Bergen man allegedly kidnapped a woman, took her to a cemetery and sexually assaulted her, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday.

Oscar Ramirez was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault while armed with a weapon. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

A 23-year-old woman was grabbed from behind as she walked along 46th Street on Friday night, Suarez said. Oscar Ramirez, 27, allegedly threatened the woman with a sharp object, pulled her into the Grove Church Cemetery and sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault while armed with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault during the commission of a crime and robbery while armed with a weapon.

