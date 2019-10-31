Man pleads not guilty in stabbing death of teen killed during Oceanside brawl over a girl

Posted 7:57 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, October 31, 2019

OCEANSIDE, NY — The man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in a September Oceanside brawl was indicted Thursday.

Tyler Flach, 18, (left) was arrested for allegedly killing Khaseen Morris, 16, (right) during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Sept. 16, 2019.

Tyler Flach, charged with murder in the second degree, pleaded not guilty. He allegedly fatally stabbed Khaseen Morris, 16, in the chest.

Morris' sisters were in court Thursday wearing the same shirt he was wearing when he was killed.

Related Story
Teen arrested, charged with murder in fatal Oceanside brawl over a girl

"It's probably the most difficult experience - besides the death of our brother - facing, or seeing the person that murdered our brother," Keyanna Morris said.

Defense attorney Ed Sapone said there's video proving his client's innocence.

"Tyler Flach very strongly maintains his innocence. This was a melee," he said. "Folks are making statements who were not even there."

Flach, 18, is one of eight people arrested in this case.

The next court date in the trial is Nov. 18.
AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.