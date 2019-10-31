Intoxicated man drives a mile in wrong direction on Long Island highway: police

WEST BABYLON, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested early Thursday for driving intoxicated after a cop witnessed him driving in the wrong direction on a highway, police said.

According to authorities, the officer observed Jeffrey Leach, 29, driving eastbound, but in the westbound lanes, on Route 109 around 12:45 a.m.

Police said Leach drove for about one mile, passing at least three vehicles, including a tractor trailer, before being pulled over by the cop in West Babylon.

Leach, of Lindenhurst, now faces charges of driving while intoxicated. He was also issued several summonses for traffic violations, according to police.

