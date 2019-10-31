‘Good riddance,’ Cuomo says in response to report that Trump filed residency paperwork in Florida

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo has a message for President Donald Trump amid reports Trump has filed residency paperwork for Florida: “Good riddance.”

“It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo said in a statement. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson had the same message for Trump.

“GOOD RIDDANCE!!,” he tweeted.

Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla. in September, the New York Times reported Thursday.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” the document Trump filed reads, according to the New York Times.

The president grew up in Queens and his home was posted for sale.