Annual Village Halloween Parade: Route, street closures, times and more

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The rainy weather won't deter thousands of ghosts and ghouls from filling the streets of downtown Manhattan Thursday night for the city's annual Village Halloween Parade.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. at Spring Street and Sixth Avenue, and then marches up Sixth Avenue and ending at West 16th Street.

No car-traffic will be allowed to cross the route during the procession, so expect road closures and large crowds if you have to drive near the Village Thursday afternoon and night. See our map below.

The parade route is about a mile and a half, which can create many challenges for the NYPD, on top of the fun and joy it brings New Yorkers.

Ahead of the famed NYC tradition, the NYPD is ramping up security downtown for the massive procession.

The parade, considered the world's largest spooky celebration of its kind, is now in its 46th year and was originally started in 1973 by a puppeteer and mask maker.