Dog leads NJ police to accident victim’s home

FAIR LAWN, NJ — A New Jersey man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car. His loved ones found out he was in danger thanks to the family dog.

“He had an American bulldog named Mr. Wrinkles who was running around," said Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler. “The victim did not have any identification on him so they did not know where he had come from.”

Police got the 911 call after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, there was a man in the roadway on Berdan Avenue.

He was unconscious with severe injuries to his head and leg. They rushed him to St Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

Police say a 61-year-old driver in a Ford Escape did stop after hitting the man. He was also hurt and was taken away by an ambulance.

Detectives then got hold of the dog, which was still running around.

“The dog wanted to keep walking, so they allowed the dog to keep walking and turns out he lives about five blocks from where the crash occurred,” said Sgt. Metzler. “The dog led them right to the house.”

They told the family what happened.

The victim was in intensive care and listed in critical condition Thursday.