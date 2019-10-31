Blind marathon runner defies the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At first glance, Anthony Butler is just like any other marathon runner.

But a closer look reveals that he is very unique. Butler lost his eyesight 11 years ago when he was just 20 after being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But he refuses to let his unfortunate situation define him.

Butler trains with Achilles International, an organization enabling people with disabilities to participate in mainstream sports, so he’s never alone.

While running with the crowd does have its challenges, he has a system that works for him. When it comes to completing the race, Butler says it’s more than just making time. It’s all about having a good time.

Since the accident, Butler has earned his Masters degree from NYU and now works at a not-for-profit in New York City. Now he plans to pound the pavement this weekend hoping others with disabilities are watching, and prove to them that they can do it too.