Alternatives to outdoor trick-or-treating with rain in Thursday’s forecast

NEW YORK — For witches afraid of melting and droids afraid of short-circuiting, there are ways to get your trick-or-treating fix this year in the tri-state area without having to brave it in the rain.

A spooky storm system moves into the region Thursday, making for a gloomy Halloween. There is hope that the rain will take a turn to the light and drizzly side as trick or treaters head out. The rain will be back though, and it may come down heavy overnight.

So, as mother nature gets set to rain on your parade tonight — whether in the Village or otherwise — here are a few alternative ways to spend your Halloween instead of trick-or-treating outdoors.

Let’s go to the mall

Malls across the area area opening their doors tonight to ghouls and goblins looking to escape the rain.

The American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford (heard of it?) is hosting a ‘Spooky Skate’ at The Rink — the ice rink at the complex — perfect for those looking to stay dry, or those that live in one of the New Jersey towns that have postponed Halloween.

The ‘Spooky Skate’ is free to anyone wearing a costume.

Other trick-or-treating events at area malls include Galleria Mall in White Plains from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Newport Centre in Jersey City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Pallisades Center in West Nyack from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Westchester in White Plains from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,

Get helping hand

The NYPD is getting in the Halloween spirit, opening their precinct doors to New Yorkers looking for frightening fun.

The Bronx’s 47th Precinct holds its Halloween Spooktacular and Pumpkinfest tonight at 4111 Laconia Ave.

Plus, the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Brooklyn North promises a scarier-than-ever haunted house tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after a total transformation of the police station. Hundreds of Brooklynites are expected to show up for the spooky experience, which also seeks to connect officers with young people at a time when tensions are high, police said.

Be a weekend warrior

Some towns in New Jersey have rescheduled trick-or-treating due to rain.

For Buena Vista, Harrison Township, Mantua Township and North Plainfield, trick-or-treating will officially take place Friday night instead.

(Some New Jersey towns held the annual event Wednesday night.)

Stick close to home

Live in an apartment building like so many New Yorkers? Walk up and down the stairs and trick-or-treat inside your building.