79-year-old man beaten bloody with high heel after preaching on train: source

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A 79-year-old man was attacked on a city subway last week and hit in the head with a high heel, police said Thursday, after PIX11 News obtained video of the aftermath.
A police spokesperson said it happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Midtown Manhattan on the No. 2 train headed southbound.
An unknown suspect began to argue with the man while on the train, police said. They then took off a high-heeled shoe and hit the man in the head with it, according to police.
Video taken after the incident and posted on Instagram shows blood dripping from the man’s head. The woman who posted the video online said the man was singing gospel songs on the train. A law enforcement source also told PIX11 the man was preaching.
View this post on Instagram
😡😡😡 What a world we live in that some people see preaching the word of God as a threat to their lives.. This old man right here was just singing some gospel songs and sharing the word of God to people on the train, he didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return from a transgendered Lady. Who hit him on the head with her heels 👠,threw his Bible away and no one didn't do anything to help but to look at this old man bleed. It's just so annoying because this old man was far away from Her….…..I was just so mad and I felt I needed to do something to help him because he was bleeding too much. He’s just an old man……. he doesn’t deserve this …Justice is needed. Please tag the right people who needs to see this ….🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼this old man needs justice because the lady got away 😡😡😡😡😡😡 see the next post to see how terrified this old man was 😢😢😢😢 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @abcnews @abcworldnewstonight @instablog9ja @tundeedut_news @cnn @theellenshow @frankrichboy @iamsteveharveytv @news12bx @train @tundeednut @officiallindaikeji @nytimes @@nypd @nypost @sonniebaduuk @tonyrapu @bishopjakes @shaunking #bekindbyellen #justice #mta #kindness #gospeltruth #newyork #newyorkcity #steveharvey #funmike #wordoftheday#tundeednut #instablog #newyorkcity #yabaleftonline
Police said the suspect fled the location.
The man exited the train at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, where EMS responded, police said. He was taken to NYU Hospital and treated for his injury.
PIX11’s Narmeen Chodhury, Nicole Johnson and Corey Crockett contributed.AlertMe