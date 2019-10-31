79-year-old man beaten bloody with high heel after preaching on train: source

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A 79-year-old man was attacked on a city subway last week, hit in the head with a high heel, police said Thursday, after PIX11 News obtained video of the aftermath.

A police spokesperson said it happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Midtown Manhattan on the No. 2 train headed southbound.

Police said an unknown suspect began to argue with the man while on the train. They then took off a high-heeled shoe and hit the man in the head with it, according to police.

Video taken after the incident posted on Instagram shows blood dripping from the man’s head. The woman that posted the video online said the man was singing gospel songs on the train. A law enforcement source also told PIX11 the man was preaching.

Police said the suspect fled the location.

The man exited the train at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue where EMS responded, police said. He was taken to NYU Hospital and treated for his injury.

PIX11’s Narmeen Chodhury, Nicole Johnson and Corey Crockett contributed.