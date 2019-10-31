14-year-old boy shot near Bronx park

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The teen was shot just before 3 p.m. on Creston Avenue across the street from a park, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators found ballistics at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

