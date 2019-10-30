Thief steals $1 from teen during robbery in Manhattan: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a teen, getting away with $1, in Manhattan earlier this week.

Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a teen, getting away with $1 in Manhattan Oct. 18, 2019

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were walking in the vicinity of Third Avenue and East 56th Street on Oct. 18 when they were approached by a man who asked them for $1, police said.

When the teens said they didn’t have money, the man simulated a firearm inside his jacket and reached into one of the victim’s pockets, according to authorities.

The man then removed $1 from the victim’s wallet and fled, police said.

