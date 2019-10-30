Thief steals $1 from teen during robbery in Manhattan: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a teen, getting away with $1, in Manhattan earlier this week.

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were walking in the vicinity of Third Avenue and East 56th Street on Oct. 18 when they were approached by a man who asked them for $1, police said.

When the teens said they didn’t have money, the man simulated a firearm inside his jacket and reached into one of the victim’s pockets, according to authorities.

The man then removed $1 from the victim’s wallet and fled, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).