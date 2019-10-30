Teal Pumpkin Project: Safe trick-or-treating for children with food allergies

NEW YORK — Trick-or-treaters may come across teal pumpkins outside houses during Halloween.

Those households are participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, which means they’ll be giving out non-edible treats instead of candy.

The alternative non-edible items can include vampire teeth, glow bracelets, pencils, playing cards and mini notepads.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, launched in 2014 by FARE — the Food Allergy Research and Education program — raises awareness of food allergies. The movement has picked up momentum, attracting more and more participants each year.

A crowdsourced Teal Pumpkin Project map (which includes all 50 states and 14 other countries) allows participants to add their home address and connect with other participants in their area.