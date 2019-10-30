‘Smart, silly, sassy’ dog has been in NJ shelter for nearly three years

TINTON FALLS, NJ — A pup is looking for a new home after nearly three years in a New Jersey shelter.

Nov. 2 marks Shanice’s third year at Associate Humane Societies in Tinton Falls. This Christmas would be her fourth in the shelter.

“She’s beautiful, smart, silly, sassy. Shanice does wish to be an only pet and we assume that’s why she is still here,” the shelter wrote in an Instagram post. “She’ll make someone an amazingly loyal companion.”

Shanice came to the shelter after she was found as a stray in Sayreville and she’s now spent more than half her life at the shelter.

She loves to go for walks and car rides. Shanice also loves to play fetch and run around.

For more information, click here.