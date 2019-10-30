Seniors welcome trick-or-treaters at assisted living home

SANDY, Utah — The temperatures are dropping as Halloween quickly approaches. For some kids, that means costumes covered up by coats and scarves and gloves. There is another option, however.

Kids are invited to The Wentworth at Willow Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Sandy, Utah, for some trick or treating Wednesday afternoon.

“With you coming through that door, you bring that youth with you and they become kids again,” said Parker Breault, the Lifestyle and Leisure Director at the center.

The kids won’t be the only ones dressing up. Breault’s sister sent plenty of costumes for everyone from California.

92-year-old Beverly June Grotsky found her costume Tuesday. She is planning to dress up as someone heading on a safari, camera in hand and all. She hasn’t been trick-or-treating in many years.

“When I was about 11 years old, which was a long time,” she said.

Tomorrow, Grotsky and many others who live there will get to turn the clock back and relive a different time in life.

“This chapter has to be equally as important,” Breault said.

Halloween is also a good time to think about some of the seniors in your life. They are some of the most vulnerable in the cold, Unified Fire Authority spokesman Matthew McFarland said.

Unified Fire Authority responds to a lot of falls as it gets colder, McFarland said.

“Their stability first and foremost because it can be icy, treacherous,” he said.

This is an important time to check on your older neighbors, McFarland said.

“Make sure you are checking in, make sure you have their contact information. Make sure to establish that rapport so you feel comfortable going and checking on them,” he said.

The Wentworth’s trick-or-treating event is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The following is a list of other homes that are welcoming trick-or-treaters, according to FOX 13 viewers (please check with individual sites to confirm times and details):

Spanish Fork Nursing and Rehab; Thursday 2-8 p.m.

The Wentworth in East Millcreek; Thursday 3-7 p.m.

All Avalon locations; Thursday 3-5 p.m.

Southern Utah Veterans’ Home in Ivins; Thursday 6-8 p.m.

Seasons of Santaquin

Legacy House in Bountiful