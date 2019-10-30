Police looking into gang violence in SE Queens after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — There’s more police presence outside of New Dawn Charter School in Jamaica Wednesday.

Police say this will now be the new normal after a 16-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet.

”Officers posted out side during arrival and dismissal will be instrumental,” said NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison.

PIX11 has learned the teenager was hit during an attempt to shot a 16-year-old boy.

Police say he was also the target the gunman was aiming for when 14- year old Aamir Griffin was shot and killed as he played basketball near the Baisley Park Houses.

Authorities confirm both incidents are the result of rival teen gang members going at it.

Kids with guns, police tell us are terrorizing Southeast Queens, the same groups of teenagers are responsible for a number of robberies, assaults and now murder.