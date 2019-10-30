Pacers beat Nets 118-108

NEW YORK — Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points, Jeremy Lamb added 25 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-108 on Wednesday night for their first victory in five games this season.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and 13 assists for Indiana.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 and Caris LeVert 15. The Nets have lost two in a row to fall to 1-3.

The Pacers took their largest lead at 112-96 on Brogdan’s 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining.

Indiana took a 90-83 lead into the fourth quarter, with Sabonis and Lamb each scoring seven points in the third.