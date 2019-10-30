NYC expected to pass bill banning foie gras

Posted 6:35 AM, October 30, 2019, by

David Waltuck, chef at Chanterelle restaurant, holds a dish with a piece of foie gras on potato risotto, 01 December 2006, in New York. (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The sale of foie gras in New York City is about to be a faux pas.

City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops.

A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat.

But vendors say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier U.S. producers of the French delicacy.

The bill would impose a $1,000 fine and up to one year behind bars on any restaurateur or grocery store owner who sells foie gras.

California banned the delicacy in 2012. It was challenged in federal court, but a federal appeals court eventually upheld the ban. Chicago banned foie gras in 2006, but the ordinance was repealed two years later.

Other animal-friendly bills are also expected to be approved at Wednesday’s meeting, including a bill prohibiting carriage horses from working in temperatures above 90 degrees and a ban on the sale, capture or possession of pigeons.

A farm hand uses a tube and a pneumatic pump to force-feed a goose with enriched corn meal to enlarge its liver at Israeli farmer’s Moshe Ben Ishti’s small holding March 23, 2006 in Moshav Azarya in central Israel. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.