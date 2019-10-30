NJ town enforces 7 p.m. Halloween curfew

KEANSBURG, N.J. — Several parents aren’t too thrilled to find out a Halloween curfew was imposed on a New Jersey town.

For safety reasons, Keansburg Borough announced a 7 p.m. curfew would go into effect on Wednesday, Mischief Night, and on Halloween. 

The curfew applies to children under 18 who are not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Many parents have argued that a 7 p.m. curfew is too early. Several have said they don’t get out of work until 6 p.m. and then factor in the commute time.

Parents have also argued that they had to take off from work just so their children can partake in trick-or-treating and Halloween festivities.

A deputy borough clerk for Keansburg town hall told a Patch reporter the curfew was “meant more as a guideline” and was more for unaccompanied teenagers who are not with adults. 

