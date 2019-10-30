NJ man struck while walking dog

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A 64-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog on Wednesday.

Fair Lawn Police responded at 6:33 p.m. to a 9-1-1 call. Upon arrival, they found a 2006 Ford Escape and the victim with his dog, who was not hit.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson with head and leg injuries. The operator of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Fair Lawn, was taken to a local hospital with chest and arm injuries. A female passenger was uninjured.

The victim had no identification on him, but the dog — a bulldog named Mr. Wrinkles — led detectives to the man’s residence approximately five blocks from where the crash occurred so the victim’s family could be notified.

The area around the crash is expected to be closed through the night for investigation.