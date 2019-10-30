NJ man accused of killing parents in their home

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Authorities say a 50-year-old son killed his parents in their New Jersey home two months before they retired from their salon business.

Warren County’s prosecutor announced Tuesday he is filing first-degree murder charges against Todd Warner in the deaths of Frank and Joyanne Warner. He was taken into custody at a casino in Pennsylvania on Monday.

His 73-year-old parents were found dead in their Washington Township home on Sunday. Their son was gone along with their car and a credit card.

Investigators recovered two baseball bats and a knife. Officials are awaiting autopsy results.

Todd Warner remains held in Pennsylvania pending an extradition hearing. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

