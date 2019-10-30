MTA workers rally for safer conditions

LOWER MANHATTAN — Trasport Workers Union Local 100 — which represents more than 40,000 transit workers — are protesting Wednesday night for better working conditions.

They’re expected to have 8,000 people turn up. The TWU Local 100 contract expired in May. Negotiations have been taking place, but the TWU has rejected some demands, including costs of health care and some work rule changes.

The MTA claims it is facing budget shortfalls up to $1 billion and they have been working to operate more efficiently for the past decade.