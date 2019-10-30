Another cyclist was struck in Brooklyn — the same day the city council is voting to create 250 miles of protected bike lanes. Plus, the NTSB is on scene to investigate the small plane crash in NJ that left a pilot dead. John Muller has all this and more now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Cyclist struck in Brooklyn; latest on small plane crash in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death
-
Midday with Muller: Small plane crashes into New Jersey home
-
Midday with Muller: Weinstein confronted in Manhattan bar, pedestrians struck in Brooklyn
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on kids struck in LI crash, bill proposed to make cop-dousing a felony
-
Midday with Muller: Toys R Us makes a comeback; 12 injured in NJ senior citizen bus crash
-
-
Midday with Muller: Brooklyn child luring, NYCHA deadline passes
-
Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash
-
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx mom found dead, teens killed in fiery Rockland crash
-
Midday with Muller: Two men shot by police in separate incidents
-
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: 93-year-old woman found dead, Wu-Tang MetroCards, attempted luring in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: NYC’s homeless outreach, search for driver in NJ hit-and-run