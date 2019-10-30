Halloween weather in NY, NJ will be a trick instead of a treat

After another damp and drizzly day, a storm system will move into the region making it a gloomy Halloween. There is hope that the rain will take a turn to the light and drizzly side as the trick or treaters go out. The rain will be back though, and it may come down heavy overnight.

Ahead of the storm, a strong southerly flow will develop Thursday morning. That will push water along parts of the south shore of Long Island. Together with an astronomical high tide, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Expect tides to run 1 to 2 feet above normal, causing minor flooding for the most vulnerable spots.

Most of the heavy rain will develop overnight as a cold front approaches. Winds will kick up Thursday night with gusts to 50 mph before the front moves through. As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Long Island, including Brooklyn and Queens, as well as New England. The advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Steadier rain will move into the region during the overnight hours of Wednesday night. This is associated with a warm front that will bypass to the north and west of the region. It will continue through the Thursday morning commute before it could possibly taper off to some very light rain or drizzle. That could be some good news for trick or treaters later in the day. So while it may still be on the damp side, it’s not necessarily a soaker. Also, temperatures won’t be too bad. A south wind will keep temperatures in the upper 60s late in the day.

As mentioned, the winds will start to kick up as the cold front approaches. Rain will return late at night and it will become heavy and possibly feature a rumble of thunder. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out as the line of heavy rain and thunderstorms cross through. As much as an inch of rain will be possible by the time it tapers off at daybreak Friday morning.

The winds will start to back down and skies will clear out early on Friday, but it will still be rather breezy. A stiff northwesterly wind will bring keep temperatures in the upper 50s in the morning, then fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

The weekend will feature a lot of sun through the period. Temperatures will be rather cool with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it will be optimal for the runners on Marathon Sunday.