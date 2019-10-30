Former New Rochelle teacher sexually abused teen student during school hours: officials

Posted 6:59 AM, October 30, 2019, by

John Fraioli, accused of engaging in criminal sex acts with a teen student. (Westchester County DA)

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A former Westchester County teacher is facing felony charges after allegedly engaging in criminal sex acts with a teenage student during school hours, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, John Fraioli, a former teacher at New Rochelle High School, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child victim in the school, while school was going on.

Fraioli, 34, was arraigned Tuesday and charged with a criminal sexual act in the third degree, a Class E felony, officials said.

The White Plains man’s bail was set at $50,000 bond, or $25,000 cash, the DA said in a press release.

Fraioli is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.