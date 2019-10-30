Former New Rochelle teacher sexually abused teen student during school hours: officials

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A former Westchester County teacher is facing felony charges after allegedly engaging in criminal sex acts with a teenage student during school hours, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, John Fraioli, a former teacher at New Rochelle High School, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child victim in the school, while school was going on.

Fraioli, 34, was arraigned Tuesday and charged with a criminal sexual act in the third degree, a Class E felony, officials said.

The White Plains man’s bail was set at $50,000 bond, or $25,000 cash, the DA said in a press release.

Fraioli is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.