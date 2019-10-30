Explosion of strangling cases in the Bronx led to special program in DA’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The Bronx had more domestic violence murders (13) than any other borough in 2018, and it's trying to educate women about the one, violent behavior that's a "lethality indicator" for becoming a future homicide victim.

It's strangulation, something that many survive--but often with physical and emotional damage.

"We see so many strangulation cases," District Attorney Darcel Clark told PIX11 News.

One of her assistant DA's, Amy Litwin, noted, "A woman is seven times more likely to be the victim of a homicide if she's been strangled in her relationship."

According to the Mayor's Office for Gender-Based Violence, there were 250,447 domestic incidents reported in New York City in 2018. The highest number were in the Bronx.

About a third of the domestic violence cases prosecuted in the Bronx relate to strangulation.

Victims go directly to the DA's Domestic Violence unit to process their reports, instead of being alone and vulnerable in the sprawling courthouse across the street.

We look at several, high-profile Bronx murders this year--and also reveal the "back story" on the Queens hair stylist who was fatally stabbed at work by her estranged husband in August, in front of horrified customers and co-workers.