Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide

Posted 12:20 PM, October 30, 2019, by

NEW YORK — A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner’s findings that ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier’s death to rest.

The medical examiner says Wednesday she stands “firmly” behind her findings.

Baden says Epstein’s injuries included fractures to the larynx and hyoid bone. He says he hasn’t seen that in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations, but cautioned that his observations were not conclusive.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He’d been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

