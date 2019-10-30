Bushwick mom of five says a flood destroyed her children’s room; she wants a transfer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn —A flood back in march destroyed a bedroom and kitchen in a Tompkins Houses apartment.

Mom of five Miriam Hunter has been fighting to get out. She doesn't want her children living in a home with wrecked walls.

“I’ve been in court with NYCHA. They decided to give me a transfer," she said. "The repairs were so extensive and, because of the children, they said it’s best to do a transfer. So now I’m a sitting duck waiting, hoping we get out of here soon."

Hunter said her transfer was approved in September.

PIX11 visited Hunter’s apartment Wednesday afternoon.

We were greeted by her 15-month-old daughter, her great aunt and her 3-year-old son.

Hunter said she just wants to know the status of her transfer and when can she move into her new apartment.

We reached out to NYCHA for answers.

PIX11 is waiting to hear back and will stay on Hunter's story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com