70-year-old cyclist critically injured when struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The NYPD is on the scene after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the 70-year-old man on his bike was hit around 10:15 a.m. near the corner of Ocean Parkway and Avenue P, in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

PIX11’s Henry Rosoff was on the scene and reported the cyclist was riding through a crosswalk when he was clipped by a minivan’s side mirror.

After being struck, the cyclist bounced off the car and hit his head on the road, witnesses told Rosoff.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The driver of the minivan remained on the scene and there are no arrests at this time, police said.

Getting conflicting reports from witnesses on scene: some say the minivan had the right of way along the Ocean frontage road… others say the car had a red and bicyclist was using the crosswalk pic.twitter.com/08dCDv5x88 — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) October 30, 2019

Two witnesses on the scene gave Rosoff conflicting reports, with one saying the minivan had the right of way along Ocean Parkway, and the other saying the van had a red light and the cyclist was using the crosswalk.

It is not clear at this time which is accurate and police have not confirmed either scenario.

The incident happened just hours before the City Council is expected to approve Speaker Corey Johnson’s bill, Streets Master Plan. The $1.7 billion plan would require the city to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes, the New York Times reports.

The deaths of 25 cyclists so far this year has in the city has increased calls for cyclist safety, according to the Times.