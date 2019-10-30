LI doctor accused of prescribing opioids for cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Long Island doctor is accused of running an illegal prescription operation from the trunk of his car.

Just a few hundred dollars is all it took, according to prosecutors, and Dr. George Blatti would write you a prescription for whatever you wanted, from addictive opioids to adderall. He had a makeshift office at this abandoned RadioShack on Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square.

"This did not appear to be a traditional medical office and it raised alarms that some individuals were filling prescriptions written by Dr. Blatti for high quantities of opioids with shocking frequency," said Madeline Singas, the Nassau County District Attorney.

The DA's office released photos that showed Blatti writing on his prescription pad inside that makeshift office. They say he also sold prescriptions at the parking lot of a Best Western Hotel in Rockville Center and out of the trunk of a white chevy at the parking lot of a Dunkin' Donuts in Baldwin.

Dr. Blatti, 74, is alleged to have sold prescriptions for over one million pills during a 5-year period.

Blatti was already out on $50,000 bail after initially being arrested for drug charges back in April. He agreed to surrender his medical license in June while investigators looked into the matter.

During Wednesday morning's hearing, prosecutors asked for bail to be raised to $500,000 given the 54-count indictment. The judge chose not to raise bail.

Singas says Dr. Blatti could face 59 years in prison. Investigators are now looking into a spike of overdoses in the area to see if any of the victims got prescriptions from Blatti.