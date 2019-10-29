Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Wednesday

NEW YORK — We’re all in for a treat the day before Halloween!

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos on Oct. 30.

The giveaway goes with the fast food chain’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” World Series promotion.

Washington Nationals player Trea Turner stole a base during game one of the World Series, so now everyone has the chance to get free tacos on Wednesday!

Anyone looking to get a free taco can head to participating Taco Bells from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or order online or on the app.

