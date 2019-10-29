Small plane crashes into home in NJ: officials

Posted 11:33 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, October 29, 2019

COLONIA, N.J. — A small plane crashed into a New Jersey home Tuesday morning, sparking a fire, officials said.

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna 414 aircraft crashed into a house around 11 a.m. on Berkley Avenue in Colonia, part of Woodbridge Township.

Local officials said the house was on fire after the crash, according to the FAA.

The FAA said they are heading to the scene to begin their investigation and that the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate to determine the probable cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

