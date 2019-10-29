Seniors in East Harem NYCHA building asking for help with heat, hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan —State Assemblymember Robert Rodriguez from East Harlem told PIX11 to check out the monthly meeting of the tenant association inside the lobby here at the Gaylord White Houses.

“We like to think of ourselves as community activists, not just tenant association presidents. We have to reform a system that is designed to fail,” said Gaylord Houses Tenant Association President William Betancourt.

Julia Lyons, 75, invited PIX11 into her home Tuesday afternoon. She said turning on her faucet every day is always a surprise. Lyons never knows if there will be hot water.

She, like her neighbors, are worried because it’s not even winter yet.

During heat season, NYCHA wants you to know the rules.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p,m., heat is set inside at 68 degrees when it's below 55 outside.

From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., heat is set inside at 62 degrees, regardless of outside temperature.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us this month the weather has been moderate, with temperatures mostly above 55 degrees,

Regarding the hot water, NYCHA tells us there are no outages at this location. PIX11 will be back to make sure Lyons and her neighbors are warm this winter.

